

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as Brexit talks dragged on without any sign of progress. France warned it could veto a trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union if it doesn't like the terms.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,449 after gaining 1.2 percent on Wednesday.



TUI AG shares slumped 4.7 percent. The travel giant has reached a deal with the German government, private investors and banks for an extra 1.8 billion euros or $2.2 billion aid.



Rolls-Royce soared 6 percent. The aerospace and defense technology major announced the acquisition of Servowatch Systems, a U.K.-based international supplier of integrated marine automation solutions for navies, commercial vessels and large yachts.



Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen edged up slightly after selling a 2.8 percent stake in insurance subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company.



Retailer J Sainsbury rallied 2.4 percent. The company said it has chosen to forgo the business rates relief on all Sainsbury's stores granted by the U.K. government and the Devolved Administrations since March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

