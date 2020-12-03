

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at a faster pace in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.7 percent increase in September.



Sale of non-food products rose 14.7 percent yearly in October and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 5.8 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 9.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.8 percent in October, after a 3.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.1 percent annually in October and rose 1.3 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

