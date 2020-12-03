

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales grew at a softer pace in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.8 percent increase in September. Sales grew for the fourth consecutive month.



Sales at non-specialized stores gained 4.1 percent yearly in October and those of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 3.3 percent.



Sales not in store and sales of goods in specialized stores increased by 16.2 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de