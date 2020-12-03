

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British motor racing team McLaren Racing Ltd. announced Thursday a multi-year extension of its Formula 1 partnership with Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW), the technology and innovation business.



The partnership, which started in 2019, will strive to bring services and solutions to the team and their respective networks.



The Arrow Electronics brand will continue to be carried on the McLaren Formula 1 race cars and on the team's 2021 race drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, as part of a multi-faceted activation program mirroring the IndyCar partnership with Arrow McLaren SP.



McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and in IndyCar in the US with Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.



Arrow Electronics was a key supplier to McLaren and the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium in 2020. The consortium answered the urgent call for additional ventilators in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.



Arrow's contribution with its extensive electronic component-sourcing capability enabled McLaren and the consortium to produce and deliver more than 13,000 medical ventilators - in effect 10 years of ventilator production in 10 weeks - to treat and save lives across the UK and overseas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARROW ELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de