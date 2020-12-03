

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW):



-Earnings: $1.66 million in Q3 vs. -$5.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $74.67 million in Q3 vs. $70.38 million in the same period last year.



