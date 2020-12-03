

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TD Bank Group (TD, TD.TO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of C$5.14 billion or C$2.80 per share, up sharply from C$2.86 billion or C$1.54 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$1.60 per share, compared to C$1.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Fourth-quarter revenue grew to C$11.84 billion from C$10.34 billion last year. Adjusted revenue was C$10.42 billion, compared to C$10.34 billion a year ago.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$1.28 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$10.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Canadian Retail reported adjusted net income for the quarter of C$1.83 billion, up 3 percent from the year-ago period. U.S. Retail recorded net income of C$871 million, a decrease of 27 percent compared with last year.



