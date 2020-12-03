

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power management company Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced Thursday that Thomas Okray has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 1, 2021. In his role, Okray will report to Craig Arnold, Eaton's chairman and chief executive officer.



Okray succeeds Richard Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, who will be retiring on March 31, 2021 after 18 years of service at Eaton. Okray joins Eaton from W.W. Grainger where he was senior vice president and chief financial officer.



Over the next few months, Okray and Fearon will be working together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Previously, Okray has held various leadership roles including executive vice president and chief financial officer for Advance Auto Parts; vice president, Finance, Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon; and chief financial officer, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors.



