

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said it will pay more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to its 1.5 million U.S. based associates. It will be the company's fourth special cash bonus paid to the associates since the start of the pandemic and will bring its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its associates to more than $2.8 billion.



The company's latest bonus includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in associates' November 25 paychecks and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid December 24, Walmart said in a statement.



The retailer said that its part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300.



The company noted that full- and part-time Walmart and Sam's Club associates working in the company's stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus.



The retail giant also extends associate COVID emergency leave policy to July 5, 2021.



Earlier this year, Walmart announced a COVID-19 Emergency Leave policy for part-time and full-time associates, which provides associates with up to two weeks of pay should they need to stay home for COVID-related reasons, including mandated quarantines, symptoms or illness.



If the associates are not able to return to work after that time, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks. Absences associated with an approved COVID-19 leave will not be counted against associates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de