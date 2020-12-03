

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said Thursday that Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY, RYA.L) has placed a firm order for 75 additional 737 MAX aircraft, increasing its order book to 210 jets. Ryanair again selected the 737 8-200, a higher-capacity version of the 737-8.



Boeing's 737 MAX, which has been grounded for long following two fatal crashes, conducted its first post-grounding flight with media onboard, Reuters reported on Wednesday.



The Federal Aviation Administration in mid November lifted its 20-month safety ban on the 737 Max aircraft, and on November 30, it issued first airworthiness certificate for one of the new Boeing 737 Max jets.



Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.



Separately, Ryanair confirmed Thursday that it signed a purchase agreement with Boeing for 75 new MAX-8200 aircraft. It has increased its firm order for the Boeing aircraft from 135 to 210, with a total value of more than $22 billion.



Ryanair expects to take the first deliveries of the aircraft from early 2021. The confirmed 210 aircraft will be delivered over a 4-year period between Spring 2021 and December 2024.



Ryanair and Boeing have agreed revised delivery dates, and have also agreed compensation for the direct costs incurred by Ryanair over the past 18 months due to delivery delays.



