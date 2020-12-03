

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $74.80 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $129.75 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ulta Beauty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.49 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.55 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $92.49 Mln. vs. $128.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



