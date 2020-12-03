

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.2 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $121.0 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $681.6 million from $691.6 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q4): $681.6 Mln vs. $691.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.86



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

