

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $29.91 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $126.98 million, or $3.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.38 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



