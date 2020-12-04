

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production declined in October after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.5 percent rise in September. In August, output declined 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 1.2 percent in October, following a 2.8 percent decline in the previous month.



Manufacturing output grew 1.0 percent annually in October and gained 0.9 percent from the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying output rose 14.2 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 17.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de