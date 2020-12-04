

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's jobless rate rose in the third quarter, latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent in the third quarter from 6.6 percent in the second quarter. In the same quarter last year, the jobless rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 196,500 from 177,800 in the second quarter. The number of unemployed persons in the third quarter of 2019 was 161,200 persons.



The employment rate fell to 72.4 percent in the second quarter from 73.4 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.



