

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR announced the acquisition of two industrial distribution properties in Texas for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $171 million. The newly acquired properties are located in the markets of Dallas and Houston. The properties were acquired from Hines.



KKR noted that the two properties are the latest industrial assets acquired by the company's core plus real estate strategy, growing its total industrial real estate portfolio to approximately 7.2 million square feet.



