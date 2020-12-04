

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has partnered to conduct a pragmatic study of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in high-risk, COVID-19 infected individuals. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of bamlanivimab versus a propensity-matched control in individuals that meet the EUA criteria.



Bamlanivimab recently received Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.



The study is part of a collaborative partnership between OptumLabs, the scientific research arm of UnitedHealth Group, and Lilly.



