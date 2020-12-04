Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAGV ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 Ticker-Symbol: 8GC 
Tradegate
04.12.20
15:21 Uhr
2,606 Euro
+0,006
+0,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6142,62115:27
2,6162,61815:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLENCORE PLC2,606+0,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.