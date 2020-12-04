

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050.



The company plans to achieve it through its commitment to reducing its total emissions footprint - Scope 1, 2 and 3 - by 40% by 2035 on 2019 levels. It aims to achieve net zero on its total emissions footprint by 2050, with a supportive policy environment.



The company noted that it is working in partnership with its customers and supply chain to enable greater use of low-carbon metals and support progress towards technological solutions.



