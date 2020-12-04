

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada trade report for October and jobs data for November at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these reports, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie climbed against the aussie, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.5632 against the euro, 80.86 against the yen, 0.9540 against the aussie and 1.2862 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de