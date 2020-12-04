

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of November.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 245,000 jobs in November after jumping by a downwardly revised 610,000 jobs in October.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 469,000 jobs compared to the addition of 638,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 percent in November from 6.9 percent in October. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 6.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

