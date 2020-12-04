

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) said Friday it has agreed to buy 20% stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B assets in the UK from Equinor New Energy and SSEW Renewables.



Separately, Equinor confirmed that it agreed to sell a 10% equity interest in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B assets in the UK to Eni for about 202.5 million pounds.



Eni has also entered into an agreement to purchase a 10% interest in Dogger Bank A and B from project partner SSE on the same terms.



Once the transaction is complete, the new overall shareholding in Dogger Bank A (1.2 GW) and Dogger Bank B (1.2 GW) will be - SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).



Eni noted that the offshore project involves the installation of 190 state-of-the-art turbines situated approximately 80 miles from the British coast. Each turbine has a capacity of 13 MW for a total capacity of 2.4 GW.



The construction of the Dogger Bank A and B is expected to cost a total of 6 billion pounds and will take place in two stages, with the first to be completed by 2023, and the second by 2024.



