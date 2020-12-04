

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Friday that Ivan Glasenberg will retire as chief executive officer and as a member of the Board during the first half of 2021.



Glencore stated that Gary Nagle will become the chief executive officer and join the Board.



The company said Nagle plans to relocate from Australia to Switzerland early next year and will work with Glasenberg to effect the transition.



Gary Nagle, 45, is currently Global Head of Glencore's coal industrial business based in Sydney, Australia.



Gary joined Glencore in 2000 in Switzerland as part of the Coal business development team. He was heavily involved in seeding a portfolio of assets to Xstrata in 2002, in conjunction with its initial listing on the London Stock Exchange.



Gary then served for five years between 2008 and 2013 in Colombia as CEO of Prodeco, Glencore's Colombian coal operation. He then moved to South Africa to take on the role of Head of Glencore's Alloys Assets (2013-2018).



