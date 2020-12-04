

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European stocks finished higher on Friday on optimism over a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic - shaking off Thursday's mixed performance.



Vaccine hopes, rising oil prices and growing prospects of a large U.S. economic stimulus package helped underpin sentiment, while the upside remained capped by rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-China tensions.



Germany's DAX added 46.10 points or 0.35 percent to 13,298.96, while London's FTSE climbed 59.96 points or 0.92 percent to 6,550.23 and the CAC 40 in France rose 34.79 points or 0.62 percent to 5,609.15.



In Germany, Infineon Technologies surged 2.92 percent, while Daimler soared 2.54 percent, Deutsch Post tumbled 2.05 percent, Deutsche Telekom jumped 1.13 percent, Deutsche Borse sank 1.01 percent, BASF added 0.63 percent, Volkswagen lost 0.45 percent, E.On rose 0.20 percent and Deutsche Bank eased 0.09 percent.



In London, GVC plummeted 3.97 percent, while Rolls-Royce plunged 3.45 percent, Royal Dutch Shell surged 3.39 percent, Prudential spiked 2.72 percent, Vodafone rallied 2.36 percent, Rightmove sank 1.11 percent, M&G dropped 0.96 percent, Tesco lost 0.92 percent, Persimmon added 0.49 percent, Standard Life Aberdeen gained 0.42 percent and British American Tobacco rose 0.24 percent.



In France, Credit Agricole soared 4.00 percent, while Accor spiked 3.48 percent, Peugeot jumped 3.40 percent, BNP Paribas rallied 1.93 percent, Societe Generale jumped 1.39 percent, Vivendi dropped 0.95 percent, Orange gained 0.72 percent, Sanofi rose 0.69 percent, ENGIE fell 0.68 percent, Danone was up 0.51 percent and Carrefour fell 0.30 percent.



In economic news, Germany's factory orders grew at a faster pace in October, data from Destatis revealed Friday. Orders grew 2.9 percent on month in October, faster than September's 1.1 percent rise. Orders were forecast to climb 1.5 percent.



Germany's construction sector continued to contract in November amid uncertainty caused by the pandemic and fewer public sector tender opportunities, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. However, the score has been below the 50 no-change threshold for the ninth straight month indicating contraction in the sector.



Hungary's industrial production rose at the fastest rate in nine months in October, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday. Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.0 percent decrease in September. The latest growth in output was the biggest since January.



Italy's retail sales grew in October after falling in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT said on Friday. The retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.7 percent fall in September. In August, retail sales grew 8.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de