

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 160 points or 1.6 percent. The market opened firmly higher but saw erratic trade and slipped briefly into the red before rebounding to finish in the green.



The early support came as vaccine hopes, rising oil prices and growing prospects of a large U.S. economic stimulus package helped underpin sentiment, while the upside remained capped by rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-China tensions.



The SMI advanced 21.87 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 10,364.50 after trading between 10,338.91 and 10,392.18.



Among the actives, Credit Suisse jumped 1.33 percent, while Adecco climbed 0.94 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe dropped 0.90 percent, Roche Holdings advanced 0.85 percent, Lafarge Holcim added 0.73 percent, UBS Group sank 0.43 percent, Swatch Group lost 0.36 percent, Novartis gained 0.35 percent, Zurich Insurance fell 0.27 percent, ABB rose 0.21 percent and Swiss Life was up 0.20 percent.



The higher close was in line with the other European markets, which gained ground on optimism over a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



Germany's DAX added 46.10 points or 0.35 percent to 13,298.96, while London's FTSE climbed 59.96 points or 0.92 percent to 6,550.23 and the CAC 40 in France rose 34.79 points or 0.62 percent to 5,609.15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

