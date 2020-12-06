

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is on Monday scheduled to release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 6.3 percent on year after gaining 4.7 percent in October. Exports are tipped to jump an annual 11.8 percent after rising 11.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $53 billion, down from $58.44 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see preliminary October results for its leading and coincident indexes; in September, their scores were 92.5 and 81.1, respectively.



Taiwan will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 0.3 percent on year after slipping 1.0 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.4 percent after spiking 11.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.43 billion, down from $7.46 billion a month earlier.



Finally, the stock markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for the king's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.



