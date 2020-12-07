

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports surged in November driven by robust global demand, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.



Exports advanced 21.1 percent year-on-year in November, much bigger than the economists' forecast of 12 percent.



At the same time, imports grew moderately by 4.5 percent annually, which was also faster than the 6.1 percent increase expected by economists.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to $75.4 billion in November. Economists had forecast the surplus to fall to $53.5 billion from $58.44 billion in the previous month.



