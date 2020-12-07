

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KaliVir Immunotherapeutics LLC and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced they entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for the research, development, and commercialization of VET2-L2, as well as a research collaboration to generate a second product. Astellas will pay to KaliVir up to $56 million in the form of an upfront payment and other payments to support research and preclinical activities related to VET2-L2 and the second product. Astellas may pay up to $307 million and up to $271 million for development, regulatory and commercialization of VET2-L2 and second product. Astellas also may make royalty payments on net sales.



'We are thrilled that Astellas has chosen KaliVir, and specifically VET2-L2, our lead product candidate, to add to their oncology program. VET2-L2, a multi-mechanistic, intravenously-delivered oncolytic vaccinia virus, has demonstrated strong preclinical data prompting us to plan our initial clinical trial for VET2-L2,' said KaliVir CEO Helena Chaye.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTELLAS PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de