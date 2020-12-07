

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Airbnb is likely to increase its IPO price range to $56 to $60, which could result in the valuation of company nearly $42 billion. The previous IPO range was $44 to $50.



On November 16, Airbnb filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the initial public offering of shares of class A common stock. The company applied to list its class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol, ABNB.



The San Francisco-based home rental platform Airbnb offers 90,000 cabins, 40,000 farms, 24,000 tiny homes, 5,600 boats, 3,500 castles, 2,800 yurts, 2,600 treehouses, 1,600 private islands, 300 lighthouses, and 140 igloos, and has welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe.



