

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Frasers Group Plc confirmed the Group is in negotiations with the administrators of Debenhams' UK business regarding a potential rescue transaction for Debenhams' UK operations. Frasers noted that there is no certainty that any deal will take place, if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly.



Frasers Group said, whilst it hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved at Debenhams' UK, the position is complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams' biggest concession holder.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEBENHAMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de