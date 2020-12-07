

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production dropped in October mainly due to the weakness in pharmaceutical industry, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.9 percent increase in September. In August, output had increased 5.6 percent.



The production of pharmaceutical industry declined 22.7 percent monthly in October. Production in electronics industry decreased 6.9 percent.



Production of food, beverages and tobacco industry decreased 4.0 percent and wood and paper industry fell 2.6 percent.



The industrial turnover fell 0.9 percent monthly in October.



For the August to October period, industrial production rose 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de