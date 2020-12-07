

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States hit another record on Sunday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project, a total of 101,487 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection.



This is the fifth consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



Daily new cases fell below the 200000 level at the weekend. 176771 new cases were reported on Sunday, as per latest data from the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



In the last 24 hours, 1138 additional deaths were reported nationwide, taking the national total to 282312. This is a sharp drop from the seven-day average of 2171.



The Northeast now has more hospitalizations per capita than the South did at the peak of the Sunbelt surge. The pandemic has slightly eased in the Midwest, COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



The regional stay-at-home order that California Governor Gavin Newsom announced to battle record Covid-19 surge, has come into effect Sunday. People in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area have been ordered to stay-at-home for at least three weeks.



The Regional Stay-at-Home Order will be triggered if Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity drops below 15 percent in a given region.



'We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California's hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,' said Governor Newsom.



COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continue to rise at an alarming pace and threaten to overwhelm the health care delivery system in the state.



California overtook Texas as the worst affected state in the country in terms of infections last week.



California, Texas and Florida - the three most populous US states - are the worst-affected areas of the country, having registered more than one million cases each.



