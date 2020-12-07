

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production grew in October after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Industrial production gained a calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in October, after 2.1 percent decline in September. In August, output rose 0.2 percent.



The overall private sector output fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from petroleum products, by 139.3 percent year-on-year in October.



Services output fell 2.6 percent yearly in October.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.9 percent in October, after a 2.5 percent fall in the prior month.



The total private sector output rose 1.3 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output grew 1.8 percent monthly in October, after a 2.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 1.3 annually in October.



Orders received from the domestic market decreased 2.0 percent in October, while those from foreign markets rose 3.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

