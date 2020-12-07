

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence strengthened notably in December on vaccine hopes, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index advanced to -2.7 in December from -10.0 in November. The score was forecast to rise moderately to -8.3.



'Hopes for an early use of vaccines are fuelling the fantasy that the economy in 2021 will recover more clearly than previously expected from the consensus,' the think tank said.



The current conditions indicator rose to -30.3 from -32.3 in the previous month. The expectations index came in at 29.3 in December, up from 15.3 a month ago.



In Germany, the investor confidence index climbed to 6.9 in December from 1.3 a month ago, the survey showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de