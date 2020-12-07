

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $9.65 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $6.28 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $11.30 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.4% to $115.45 million from $64.34 million last year.



Sinovac Biotech Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.30 Mln. vs. $6.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $115.45 Mln vs. $64.34 Mln last year.



