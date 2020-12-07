

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NortonLifeLock (NLOK) has agreed to acquire Avira for approximately $360 million from Investcorp Technology Partners. Avira provides a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions with a strong base in Europe and key emerging markets. NortonLifeLock expects the acquisition to be financially accretive in the first year, to achieve approximately 50% operating margin post-synergies.



Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock, said: 'We strive to bring Cyber Safety to everyone, and acquiring Avira adds a growing business to our portfolio, accelerates our international growth and expands our go-to-market model with a leading freemium solution.'



NortonLifeLock said the acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and is not expected to be material to fiscal 2021 fourth quarter results.



