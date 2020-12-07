

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) have agreed for Post to acquire the Peter Pan peanut butter brand from Conagra. All Peter Pan peanut butter products are currently co-manufactured by 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, an affiliate of Post. The deal is anticipated to be completed in the first calendar quarter of 2021.



Peter Pan is an iconic, nationally recognized brand with a 100-year-old history and a diversified customer base across key channels.



