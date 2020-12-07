

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.



The news was broken by Trump on Twitter. 'Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on.'



This was followed by Giuliani himself confirming it. 'Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I'm getting great care and feeling good,' he said on Twitter. 'Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,' the former presidential candidate added.



His son Andrew Giuliani tweeted that his father was 'resting, getting great care and feeling well.'



Andrew, who is serving as the Public Liaison Assistant to the President, had tested COVID positive last month.



It is not clear when did Giuliani contracted the virus, but during several public appearances recently, he was seen without a face mask and ignoring social distancing.



The hard-core Trump loyalist had pressed the election challenge case against Joe Biden at a fiery news conference on Capitol Hill last month.



He alleged that a voting machine software had been tampered with by 'a company owned by affiliates of Chavez and Maduro' the Venezuelan Socialist leaders.



Guiliani is the latest person in the Trump circle to have infected with the virus. The others in this list include First Lady Melania, Trump's sons Donald Jr and Baron, the president's chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Epshteyn tested positive shortly after attending the November 25 news conference with Giuliani.



After repeatedly refusing to wear mask in public, and attending political events ignoring social distancing norms, Trump was infected with the pandemic a month before the Presidential election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de