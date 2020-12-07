

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Monday said Amazon Web Services, Inc. entered a multi-year collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform.



MGM is migrating its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain as well as support its content rights and distribution processes.



MGM's new cloud-based media supply chain will leverage AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning, and media services to modernize its infrastructure.



'MGM has one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content, and we're innovating in the cloud to improve how we get this extensive, rich content out to distributors around the world using scalable, microservices-based architectures,' said Doug Rousso, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MGM.



