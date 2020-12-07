

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are final Q3 figures for gross domestic product, plus October numbers for household spending and current account and November data for bank lending.



GDP is expected to jump 5 percent on quarter and 21.5 percent on year after plummeting 8.2 percent on quarter and 28.8 percent on year in the previous three months.



Household spending is tipped to add 1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after adding 3.8 percent on month and tumbling 10.2 percent on year in September. The current account is expected to see a surplus of 2,126.6 billion yen, up from 1,660.2 billion yen in the previous month. Bank lending was up 6.2 percent on year in October.



New Zealand will see December data for the business confidence index from ANZ; in November, the index dropped 6.9 percent.



Australia will release Q3 numbers for house prices and October figures for building permits. In Q2, house prices were down 1.8 percent on quarter and up 6.2 percent on year; in September, building permits gained 15.4 percent on month.



Taiwan will provide November numbers for consumer and wholesale prices. In October, consumer prices were down 0.08 percent on month and 0.24 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled an annual 7.37 percent.



Indonesia will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 79.0.



