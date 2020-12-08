

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased in November despite the national lockdown, the British Retail Consortium reported Tuesday.



Like-for-like retail sales grew 7.7 percent on a yearly basis in November driven by food and grocery sales.



Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said the disparity between online and in-store non-food sales widened, with the highest online penetration rate since May.



'Despite the on-going unprecedented environment, UK retail fought hard during November to win growth on last year,' Paul Martin, UK head of retail, KPMG, said.



'It was a tale of two channels however, as lockdown resulted in a dismal performance for high street retailers, whilst online sales rose by impressive double figures across most categories,' Martin added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

