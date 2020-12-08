

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Tuesday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 3.4 percent in November from 3.3 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the euro, it was steady against the pound and the yen.



The franc was worth 116.77 against the yen, 0.8912 against the greenback, 1.1897 against the pound and 1.0798 against the euro at 1:40 am ET.



