

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 45.6 in November from 54.5 in October.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity declined to 36.5 in November from 49.1 in the previous month. The reading fell for the first time in four months.



