

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) said its full year copper and gold production would be at the top end of their respective guidance ranges of 280-300 kt and 180-200 koz. Copper and gold output are now expected to be 2-3% above their respective guidance ranges.



The Group noted that, due to the timing of payments on the Aktogay expansion and Baimskaya projects, in the region of $100 million of capital expenditure planned for 2020 will be incurred in the first quarter of 2021.



