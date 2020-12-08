

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lupin Ltd said Scottish Medicines Consortium approved NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. The company noted that NaMuscla is the first licensed medicine to treat symptomatic myotonia in adult patients with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders.



Ben Ellis, Lupin UK General Manager, said: 'Scottish patients benefit from the SMC's tailored approach to rare disease medicine health technology assessments. Lupin is committed to ensuring all eligible patients can access NaMuscla, irrespective of where they live in the UK.'



