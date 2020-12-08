

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy recovered as initially estimated in the third quarter, final data from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 5.6 percent sequentially, reversing a sharp 12.2 percent decline in the second quarter. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate released on November 13.



On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 6 percent after easing 10.3 percent in the previous quarter. The annual fall also matched flash estimate.



During January to September period, GDP was down 5.1 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de