

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - GoldMining Inc. (GOLD.TO, GLDG) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, Gold Royalty Corp., has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC relating to a proposed initial public offering of Gold Royalty's securities in the U.S.



GoldMining expects the initial public offering or IPO to take place after the SEC completes its review process. The company added that the number of securities to be sold and the pricing thereof has not been determined.



