

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - e-commerce company eBay Inc. (EBAY) said Tuesday it is introducing an affordable solution, eBay standard envelope, for sellers to securely ship trading cards priced $20 and under.



Beginning January 2021, the new low-cost shipping service will allow sellers in the U.S. to print labels and ship trading cards priced $20 and under, and up to 3 oz., in an envelope with tracking included, for less than $1.



The company expects the new shipping service will benefit the millions of buyers and sellers growing their sports and non-sports trading cards collections on the marketplace. eBay standard envelope will make it easier to make money on sales of low-priced single cards in addition to high-value cards.



The beta launch for the new shipping service will be available January 2021 for sellers in the U.S., with plans to expand to new categories in the future.



'Our hope is that eBay standard envelope will allow sellers to make more money on low-priced single cards and allow them to meet our shipment tracking standards,' said Nicole Colombo, Head of Collectibles at eBay.



Ebay noted that recent data has shown that collecting and selling trading cards is a continuously growing hobby. Trading cards sales have risen almost 300 percent on eBay compared to just five years ago. In 2020 alone, eBay has sold over 45 million trading cards.



According to the company, eBay standard envelope will cost less than $1, with savings up to 70 percent over USPS First Class Package Service shipping costs. The service also includes shipping protection.



Once the item sells, sellers can simply print the label using eBay Labels and hand-off their shipment to USPS. As the shipping service includes tracking, buyers and sellers can be assured their trading cards will reach the right place, without hassle or complications.



Sellers can qualify for eBay's 'Top Rated' Status along with the 10 percent discount, badging and additional eBay protections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

