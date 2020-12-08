

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Joe Biden revealed the key members of his Health Team that brings together leaders with deep experience in public health, government, and crisis management. The new team is headed by Secretary of Health and Human Services-nominee Xavier Becerra.



In a move expressing confidence in the service of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden appointed the nation's top infectious disease expert as Chief Medical Adviser to the President on COVID-19. He will also continue in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



Dr.Vivek Murthy, of Indian origin, will be the United States' new Surgeon General.



Dr.Rochelle Walensky has been named Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Dr.Marcella Nunez-Smith was nominated as COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair, and Jeff Zients was named Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President.



Former White House and Pentagon senior advisor Natalie Quillian will serve as Deputy Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response.



Together, they will advise Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on implementing a whole-of-government response to surge testing and tracing to slow the spread of the virus, protect frontline workers, and ensure the safe and efficient delivery of treatments and vaccines at no cost to the American people, the Biden Transition Team said.



'This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on day one to mobilize every resource of the federal government to expand testing and masking, oversee the safe, equitable, and free distribution of treatments and vaccines, re-open schools and businesses safely, lower prescription drug and other health costs and expand affordable health care to all Americans', according to Biden.



Xavier Becerra, the Attorney General of California, is a former member of Congress who helped drive passage of the Affordable Care Act. If confirmed, Becerra will be the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.



Among the most trusted figures in the country throughout the pandemic and for decades before it, Dr. Fauci has been adviser to six U.S. presidents.



long-time advisor to Biden, Dr.Vivek Murthy currently serves as co-chair of the President-elect's COVID-19 transition Advisory Board.



Dr.Rochelle Walensky, a leading expert on virus testing, prevention, and treatment, has been on the front lines of the pandemic response in Massachusetts.



One of the country's foremost experts on health care disparities, Dr. Nunez-Smith will advise the President-elect on a whole-of-government effort to reduce COVID-19 disparities in response, care, and treatment.



Quillian, a national security expert and former White House and Pentagon senior advisor, played an instrumental role in coordinating the Obama-Biden administration's inter-agency response to the opioid epidemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

