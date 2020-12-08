

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'King of All Media' Howard Stern has reached an agreement with satellite radio company SiriusXM (SIRI) to extend his deal with company for another five years.



Under the new agreement, the legendary broadcaster will continue to produce and host 'The Howard Stern Show' exclusively for SiriusXM for the next five years. The Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.



Financial terms of the deal was not disclosed. The news was first reported by Stern live during his show this morning.



According to reports, Stern is currently working under a five-year deal with Sirius, which is worth up to $100 million a year. Meanwhile, the new deal has been raised reportedly to up to $120 million per year.



'Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike,' said Stern.



'And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit,' he added.



