

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc (VCT.L) reported pretax profit of 63.5 million pounds for the 12 months ended 30 September 2020 compared to 104.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 62.5 pence compared to 106.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 75.5 million pounds, down 29% on from prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 75.3 pence compared to 108.9 pence.



Fiscal year group revenue was 266.0 million pounds, 10% down on the prior year. Group revenue in constant currency was 10% down on the prior year.



The Board has chosen to reinstate dividends, with a final dividend of 46.14 pence, bringing total dividends for the year to 46.14 pence.



