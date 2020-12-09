

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said its Board has carefully considered the revised GardaWorld offer with its financial and legal advisers. The Board has unanimously decided to reject the revised offer as it continues to undervalue G4S. The Board strongly urged shareholders to take absolutely no action in relation to GardaWorld's revised offer.



G4S plc said the discussions with Allied Universal Topco LLC has resulted in the announcement of a recommended offer from Allied Universal to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S for 245 pence in cash per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

G4S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de